Middle Tennessee leads the way in girls flag football participation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s excitement among Tennessee high schools as the TSSAA has officially sanctioned girls flag football.

TSSAA’s council identified the sport as an emerging sport, meaning it is sanctioned but doesn’t have a state championship.

According to TSSAA Assistant Director Emily Crowell, Williamson County Schools was the first school district to have girls flag football. Metro Nashville Schools and Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools later joined in offering the sport.

WATCH: Girls flag football approved in TN

“About three years ago, the Titans approached with a pilot program and approached Williamson County,” Crowell said.

Crowell explained the sport involves up to 16 games a season, with typically two teams to one site, playing 45 minutes. Each team averages 30 players and Williamson County also has junior varsity programs.

Many parents News 2 spoke with are excited for their child to participate. Madison Dismukes is a freshman who plays for her high school team. Her mother said Madison has been involved in a variety of sports since elementary school and couldn’t wait to play flag football.

“I was extremely excited because Madison has been excited for flag football since she was at middle school last year,” Madison’s mother Kimberly Dismukes said. “She made me take her to the first game at Hillsboro before she was in high school.”

Flag football is growing: ‘I found out how serious it was’

As the sport gains more popularity, TSSAA believes more school districts will offer it.

“NCAA is kind of looking at it now and some colleges have scholarship opportunities,” Crowell said. “I think by 2028, it’s going to be huge.”

Kimberly hopes her daughter will one day look at playing at the collegiate level. To learn more about the TSSAA’s process in sanctioning girls flag football, click here.

