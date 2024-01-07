Michigan to wear all-blue uniform in College Football Playoff championship game vs. Washington

After its College Football Playoff championship game Monday night against Washington, Michigan will either be crowned a champion or walk off the field at NRG Stadium in Houston shouldering the immense disappointment of knowing it fell one game short of achieving its dream.

While the outcome is impossible to know more than 24 hours away from the kickoff, we at least know what they’ll be wearing.

The Wolverines will be going with their all-blue look for the matchup with the Huskies, with their traditional winged maize-and-blue helmets, blue home jerseys, blue pants and blue socks. The program’s official account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, revealed the combination Sunday.

MORE: Buy Michigan football team gear with Fanatics

The uniform has come to be known as Michigan’s “big game blues.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team is 2-0 in the uniform this season, with wins against Bowling Green and, far more notably, Ohio State. The Wolverines were 3-0 last season in their all-blue get-up and were 2-1 in 2021, with the loss coming in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia.

In last week’s Rose Bowl victory against Alabama, Michigan wore its winged helmet, blue jersey, maize paints and white socks.

If nothing else, the big game blues have previously worked for the Wolverines against their upcoming opponent. Michigan went with its all-blue combination in a 31-10 victory against Washington at Michigan Stadium in Sept. 2021.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan to wear all-blue uniform in CFP championship game