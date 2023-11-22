All the Michigan vs. Ohio State history you need to know ahead of 2023 matchup

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry will add another memorable chapter Saturday when the Wolverines take on their bitter foe without head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Both No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) are undefeated and hoping for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan doesn't have Harbaugh as he's serving a suspension for the program's alleged sign-stealing. The Buckeyes are led by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has 1,093 yards on the season.

Last year, Michigan beat Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus behind four total touchdowns from quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Wolverines now have a two-game winning streak over the Buckeyes in a series that has been filled with back-and-forth affairs that have enthralled fans for more than a century.

Between the two Big Ten teams is a history full of big names like Bo Schembechler, Woody Hayes, Desmond Howard and Troy Smith, and thrilling overtime victories.

Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry history, records

Ohio State and Michigan first faced off in 1897, making it a 125-year-old rivalry, one of the oldest in college football. The Wolverines won 36-0 in Ann Arbor. Michigan was dominant in the infancy of the series, starting 13-0-2 behind head coach Fielding Yost.

The two teams battled in their first Big Ten Conference game in 1918 after the Wolverines rejoined the league. Michigan won 14-0. The rivalry game has been an annual affair ever since.

Among the memorable games is the 1950 "Snow Bowl" in Columbus where Michigan won 9-3 with a Rose Bowl berth on the line. There was a reported five inches of snow and 50,000 people in attendance.

The rivalry reached a fever pitch between 1969 and 1978. That period, referred to by fans as the "10 Year War," saw Ohio State's Hayes and Michigan's Schembechler bump heads. Schembechler emerged with a narrow 5-4-1 edge against his former boss, including a victory in their first matchup in 1969 when Ohio State was the defending national champion and ranked No. 1. Narrow losses to the Buckeyes in 1972 and 1974 − and a tie in 1973 − though, likely cost Michigan a chance at a national title ... the one thing that eluded Schembechler during his brilliant run in Ann Arbor.

Michigan would exact some revenge in the 1990s, derailing potential Ohio State title teams with victories against the undefeated Buckeyes in the 1995 and 1996 games.

Ohio State has dominated the rivalry in the 21st century, though, with an (unofficial) 17-5 mark since 2000. Michigan, however, has won the last two games.

Michigan officially leads the overall series 60-51-6. Ohio State vacated the 2010 matchup, which it won 37-7, as a self-imposed sanction for NCAA rules violations.

Michigan vs. Ohio State record last 30 years

In the past 30 years, Ohio State leads the rivalry over Michigan with a record of 18-10. This does not include the vacated 2010 matchup, which the Buckeyes won 37-7.

The 2006 matchup was the only time the teams were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 with the Buckeyes the top team in the nation and the Wolverines right behind them. The game kicked off a day after the death of legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler. Ohio State outlasted Michigan 42-39 in Columbus in what would be Troy Smith's Heisman Trophy season.

Michigan and Ohio State tied in the 1992 game with a score of 13-13 at the Horseshoe.

Michigan vs. Ohio State record last 10 years

Since 2012, Ohio State has the upper hand over Michigan in their rivalry game with a record of 8-2. They won eight straight games from 2012 to 2019.

The 2016 game was especially memorable as No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 4 Michigan 30-27 in double overtime. Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight committed three gutting turnovers while Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett had a key fourth-and-1 run that went down in history.

The two teams did not face each other in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan has won the last two games 42-27 in Ann Arbor and 45-23 in Columbus.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer shake hands at midfield before the game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 26, 2016.

Ohio State Heisman winners

A player from Ohio State has won the Heisman Trophy seven times. The Buckeyes are the only football program with a player who won the hallowed award twice − Archie Griffin, who won it in 1974 and 1975.

Ohio State's most recent winner is quarterback Troy Smith, who took home the award in 2006 after throwing a then-school record 30 touchdowns in an undefeated regular season.

The other winners are: Eddie George (1995), Howard Cassady (1955), Vic Janowicz (1950) and Les Horvath (1944).

Michigan Heisman winners

Three Wolverines have won the Heisman Trophy.

Tom Harmon was the first one to take home the award in 1940.

He was followed by Desmond Howard in 1991 after a record receiving season. The wide receiver famously struck the Heisman pose after a 93-yard punt return in the 1991 rivalry game, which the Wolverines won 31-3 over the Buckeyes.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson won the trophy in 1997. He remains the only defensive player to win the coveted award.

Ohio State national championships

The Buckeyes football program has claimed eight national championships, starting in 1942. They've also won or shared the title in 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002 and 2014.

Michigan national championships

The Wolverines football team has claimed 11 national championships. Their most recent was in 1997, which came after a 49-year drought after they won the 1948 title.

Michigan's other claimed national championships came in 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1932, 1933, 1947 and 1948.

Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrate a sack of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud during the 2021 rivalry game. All three are in the NFL now.

Michigan vs. Ohio State memes

As the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry has entered the digital age, fans have found new avenues for trash talk.

Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer's facial expressions provided good fodder. During Ohio State's run of eight straight wins, fans mocked how Michigan would be excited to have anything positive happen against their rival. Buckeyes fans also make fun of how Michigan fans talk about the glory days and the Wolverines' lack of national championship jewelry.

Michigan fans like to make fun of redneck stereotypes when dissing Ohio State. They also mock the Buckeyes' toughness by saying that their strength and conditioning coach is more like an aerobics instructor and that Brutus looks like Po the Tellytubby.

A memorable meme was after the 2016 double overtime game when No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 4 Michigan 30-27. During the game, Ohio State's J.T. Barrett kept the Buckeyes alive with a run on fourth-and-1. Wolverines fans said that the run was short, but video replay ruled he crossed the line to gain; any Ohio State fan will tell you the spot was good.

Retweet if you know a #Michigan fan who needs help with straight lines. pic.twitter.com/Q35m3CMqKH — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) November 27, 2016

Contributing: Jace Evans

