Michigan vs. Maryland live score updates, highlights from Wolverines-Terrapins Big Ten game

After outrunning Penn State en route to a 24-15 win over Penn State in Week 11, Michigan passed the season's first real test. Now, the Wolverines hope to block out off-field drama and pick up another quality win vs. Maryland.

The Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) have the fourth-best scoring offense in the Big Ten and are led by veteran quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Maryland clinched bowl-eligibility against Nebraska in Week 11, the sixth team in the Big Ten to qualify for a bowl game. The Terrapins put up a good fight but ultimately falling in the second half vs. No. 2 Ohio State and getting blown out by No. 12 Penn State; now they'll try their luck at a Michigan team that enforced its will on that same Nittany Lions team with zero official second-half passes.

With the College Football Playoff field looking tighter than it has in a long time, Michigan can't afford to get caught looking past Maryland and drop this game.

Follow along for live scores, updates and highlights as Michigan takes on Maryland in Week 12:

Michigan vs. Maryland score

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Michigan — — — — — Maryland — — — — —

Michigan vs. Maryland live score, updates, highlights

What channel is Michigan vs. Maryland on today?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Maryland will air live on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday." Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the game from the booth while Jenny Taft reports from the sideline.

Fans looking to stream the game can find it on the Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: Noon ET

Michigan vs. Maryland is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from SECU Stadium in College Park on Saturday, Nov. 18.

More: As crazy as it sounds, no team is more prepared to handle scandal than Michigan football

Michigan vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 16

Spread: Michigan (-19.5)

Over/under: 49.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -1400 | Maryland +800

Michigan football schedule 2023

Maryland 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Maryland 38, Towson 6 Saturday, Sept. 9 Maryland 38, Charlotte 20 Friday, Sept. 15 Maryland 42, Virginia 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Maryland 31, Michigan State 9* Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 3 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Northwestern 33, Maryland 27 Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 9 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 Maryland 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 3 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rutgers*

