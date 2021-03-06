Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball predictions: Who will win rematch in East Lansing?

Orion Sang, Chris Solari and Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Free Press sports writers make their predictions for Sunday's rematch between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines at the Breslin Center (4:30 p.m., CBS). Michigan defeated MSU, 69-50, on Thursday in Ann Arbor.

Orion Sang

As seen in the first meeting between these two teams, there is a rather wide gap on both ends of the court. But this could be a classic letdown game: U-M just won the Big Ten title on Senior Night, clearly a huge deal for the team. If the Wolverines aren't ready for the intensity of a desperate MSU team, they could find themselves down early. Still, they have a clear talent advantage. Michigan 70, Michigan State 64.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Juwan Howard pushed Michigan to new heights; Tom Izzo wants one more push

Chris Solari

Tom Izzo’s players heed his call for more intensity, which carries them deeper into the second game than it did the first. However, the Wolverines possess too much firepower in the paint and on the perimeter and are still a bad matchup for an MSU team lacking a true point guard or center. Michigan 72, Michigan State 66.

STATE OF RIVALRY: How Juwan Howard has built an edge on Tom Izzo

Shawn Windsor

The Spartans might make a few more shots and adjust their ball screen defense and keep the game competitive well into the second half — unlike the first meeting. Still, it's a tough matchup for MSU and the Wolverines should have little let down despite clinching the Big Ten title Thursday night. Michigan 71, Michigan State 65.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball picks: Who wins the rematch?

