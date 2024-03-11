Michigan State suffers another close loss in final regular season game vs. Indiana, 65-64

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One shot after another missed the mark, clanging off the rim and banging off the backboard.

One Michigan State basketball player after another tumbled to the floor, losing their footing — figuratively and literally — on offense and defense.

One rebound after another went to Indiana, the Spartans getting outpositioned, outmuscled and outhustled.

It could not have been a worse start for Tom Izzo’s team in its last regular-season game. After all, he pointed to this road trip against the Hoosiers as the start of “tournament time” for MSU. Only the Spartans' tournament didn’t get started Sunday until they found themselves down 16 points, a little more than 12 minutes into the game.

Izzo eventually woke them up. And after "all the threats" from their coach, those same shots started dropping. A 33-10 comeback run between the end of the first half and the start of the second flipped it into a seven-point lead.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker shoots while being defended by Indiana center Kel'el Ware during the first half on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Only for the Spartans to let it slip away in the end.

Tyson Walker scored 20 of his 30 points in a furious second-half rally, but the senior missed a driving layup with 6 seconds left and Indiana tipped the ball out to escape with a 65-64 victory at Assembly Hall.

"We have good enough players. They gotta play at a level," Izzo said in a pointed postgame press conference. "They're not all superstars, so people have to play at a level. We've talked a lot about playing with consistency, we've talked a lot about playing harder. …

"I think we're good enough to win games. And so that should fall on me. Don't put it on them, put it on me because I have not gotten it out of them. Because there's too much coddling, if you ask me."

MSU (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) opens Big Ten tournament play Thursday in Minneapolis as the No. 8 seed, drawing the No. 9 seed — Minnesota, if Penn State beat Maryland in the Big Ten's late finale, or Ohio State — in the noon game at Target Center (Big Ten Network). That winner gets the dubious task of facing No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday.

And the Spartans enter the postseason with Izzo's streak of 25 straight NCAA tournament appearances far from solidified, if not outright in jeopardy of ending.

"There's couple of teams who have been at the top, stayed at the top," said senior Malik Hall, who had seven points and seven rebounds. "But there's a lot of teams that are in between. And I think we find ourselves in that group."

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT BRACKET: Big Ten Basketball Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, seedings for 2024 championship

Kel'el Ware scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half, including splitting a pair of free throws with 17.8 seconds to play, to give Indiana (18-13, 10-10) its final lead in a game filled with three lead changes and four ties in the final 20 minutes.

Ware added 12 rebounds, while Malik Reneau scored 16 points with five boards and five assists and Mackenzie Mgbako added 13 points. The Hoosiers have won four straight games.

Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard each had 10 points, but those two and Hall combined to go 11-for-33 from the floor. Walker was 11-for-21 as the Spartans shot 38.5% overall and went 8-for-25 from 3-point range.

"It just took us too long to get going," Walker said.

Worst start imaginable

Things could not have started much worse for MSU at both ends of the court.

Xavier Booker got his second start in the last four games, and it was evident from the outset that Indiana’s young and talented frontcourt was a bad matchup for the MSU freshman. He missed rebounding opportunities and struggled defensively as the Hoosiers attacked him inside and pounded the boards.

That also coincided with a brutal start on offense in which MSU missed 12 of its first 14 shots. Indiana opened 8-for-14 from the field and spaced things out by going 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the first 6:46 to build a 20-5 lead.

"I was disappointed with the start," Izzo said. "I thought we took bad shots, took too many 3s. We didn't get back in transition. We did the things that we weren't supposed to do. I had a couple of my guards that didn't play very well."

Michigan State forward Malik Hall reaches to regain control of the ball while being defended by Indiana center Kel'el Ware, left, and forward Malik Reneau during the first half on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Hoosiers’ lead swelled to 16 on a Ware banked-in jumper from the paint with 7:53 to go.

"We're on the road, so we can't give up big shots to other teams," Walker said. "They're kind of a boost for them, especially on a big night like their senior night. We just gotta make the big plays on defense."

But Mady Sissoko threw down a dunk after a lob entry pass from Hoggard that jumpstarted the Spartans’ comeback run as their defense began to finally began to disrupt Indiana’s offensive rhythm.

After that hot start, the Hoosiers finished 5-for-17 and committed all nine of their first-half turnovers in the final 12:35. MSU fought back from a 16-point hole with a 19-8 run in the last 7:28 to trail 34-29 at half.

Walker, who missed his first three shots, started to heat up after a driving layup turned into a three-point play with 8:35 left. He would hit two more jumpers after Sissoko's dunk, then buried a 3-pointer with a minute left before half. Hall's tip-in with 9 seconds left helped the Spartans close the half on a 19-8 surge in the final 7:28 to pull within 34-29 at the break.

After opening the game 3-for-20, the Spartans made nine of their final 12 attempts. Walker had 10 points at the break, while Hoggard hit both of his 3-point tries as the rest of his teammates were 1-for-8.

Indiana got 29 points and 15 rebounds from its inside trio of Ware, Reneau and Mgbako in the first half. The Hoosiers had a dominating 24-15 advantage on the boards.

Too little, too late

Indiana center Kel'el Ware and Michigan State forward Xavier Booker reach for the ball during the first half on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

That momentum carried over into the second half, with MSU coming out of the locker room with a Walker-fueled 14-2 burst to take the lead.

On one trip, Akins got three 3-point attempts and finally buried his third. He connected with another on the next trip, then Walker hit his second of the half to force Indiana coach Mike Woodson to call timeout 4:02 into the half. Out of that, Hoggard drove and dropped a floater after exceptional perimeter ball movement from Akins and Walker. MSU found itself up 43-36 with 15:24 to play.

NCAA BRACKETOLOGY: See where Michigan State, Oakland are being projected

But Indiana again began to take the ball inside to exploit the Spartans in the paint. Ware and Reneau combined for 14 straight Hoosier points, while Walker had eight of the Spartans’ 10 in that stretch. But an 8-0 Indiana run, with back-to-back 3-pointers from Mgbako over Hoggard and another from Xavier Johnson, gave Indiana back the lead and set up a back-and-forth finish over the last eight-plus minutes.

The two teams traded buckets and leads from there, with a Carson Cooper put-back dunk after Johnson’s 3-pointer giving MSU some juice back. Walker hit a pair of free throws with 2:10 left, but Ware answered with a layup through a foul but missed the free throw. Then Walker landed another counter punch to tie it up at 64-all with a driving layup around ware with 1:29 to play.

Indiana forward Malik Reneau and Michigan State center Mady Sissoko reach for the ball during the first half on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

MSU had a chance to take the lead late, but Walker missed a layup and Carson Cooper’s put-back attempt banged off the rim and got knocked out. Ware posted up Hall and drew a foul with 17.8 left, missing the first but hitting the second.

"Instead of throwing it out, he threw it up. And he threw it up," Izzo said of Cooper's miss. "But if our guards played like they should've early, we wouldn't be talking about the others."

With 14.5 left, after an MSU timeout, Walker drove right. His shot missed, then got knocked away to midcourt, where the Hoosiers gathered it up and raced downcourt to run out the clock.

"Yeah, I'm frustrated," Izzo said, "because we played good enough and then make a couple mistakes here or there."

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State suffers another tough blow in 65-64 loss to Indiana