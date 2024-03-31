Michigan State hockey vs. Michigan: Time, TV Channel for NCAA Tournament match-up announced

Michigan State hockey was able to just edge out Western Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and now they will face their biggest rival, Michigan, with a chance to go to the Frozen Four on the line.

You can find all the TV information below.

1-seed Michigan State (25-9-3) vs. 3-seed Michigan (22-14-3)

What: NCAA tournament quarterfinal.

When: 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Where: Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

TV channel: ESPN2.

On the line: Winner moves onto the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 11-13.

