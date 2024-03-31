Advertisement
breaking news:

Defending champ UConn routs Illinois for Final Four return

Michigan State hockey vs. Michigan: Time, TV Channel for NCAA Tournament match-up announced

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State hockey was able to just edge out Western Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and now they will face their biggest rival, Michigan, with a chance to go to the Frozen Four on the line.

You can find all the TV information below.

1-seed Michigan State (25-9-3) vs. 3-seed Michigan (22-14-3)

What: NCAA tournament quarterfinal.

When: 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Where: Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

TV channel: ESPN2.

∎ BOX SCORE

On the line: Winner moves onto the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 11-13.

 

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire