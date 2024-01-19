Michigan State football's Jonathan Smith explains why QB Aidan Chiles is the right fit

EAST LANSING — Jonathan Smith’s whirlwind start to his new job as isn’t slowing down, 55 days into his tenure. Not even to celebrate his birthday.

Michigan State football’s new coach finalized his 10-man coaching staff Wednesday. Overlapping Smith’s 45th birthday, Thursday’s agenda brought delivering an evening keynote speech to people he wants and needs to get to know better — at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s annual winter meeting.

From there, it’s back out on the highway to the hallways at schools around the Midwest over the weekend and coming weeks. All with an eye on the start of the second high school prospect signing period Feb. 7.

“The reception has been good,” Smith said Thursday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, a few hours before the high school clinic in Lansing. “I think there is an excitement and a buzz about Michigan State right now. And we want to keep that going.”

Perhaps the biggest buzz of the offseason has been his gradual remaking of the Spartans’ roster. With one of Smith’s former Oregon State players as the centerpiece.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles was one of the 11 transfer players who the school confirmed have enrolled at MSU, along with two other former Beavers in offensive lineman Tanner Miller and tight end Jack Velling. Smith also brought along six assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, and strength coach Mike McDonald from Corvallis to fill out his initial staff with the Spartans.

“Aidan, in particular, I think he's got the investment of a year of reps and experience in an offense that's going to be very, very similar over here. I think that was a huge part for him,” Smith said. “I do think what this place offers — the passionate fan base, the tradition, the conference we’re in, all of that — was appealing to these guys (who left Oregon State) as well.”

Chiles played in nine games but took only 91 snaps in 2023 as a true freshman for Smith and the Beavers before entering the portal in early December and committing to MSU on Dec. 14.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Southern California native went 24-of-35 for 309 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in nine appearances while running for another 79 yards and three scores on 17 carries (four of those sacks). He served as the No. 2 option behind starter DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred to Oregon State from Clemson. Uiagalelei re-entered the portal after Smith left and has since landed at Florida State for his final year of eligibility.

Aidan Chiles, second from left, gets a home visit from Oregon State coaches, including head football coach Jonathan Smith, left.

Chiles was ranked the No. 1 transfer quarterback and No. 6 overall transfer in this cycle, according to 247Sports.com. And Smith said having familiarity with his dual-threat quarterback and Chiles having experience in Lindgren’s offense helps the transition to their new home.

“He knows our offense in regard to the terminology and things,” Smith said of Chiles. “It's not even just the offensive-thing about it, it's the continuity and the culture aspect and how we're doing things on the day-to-day. … He's got to make steps for sure in getting around this current roster — so the receivers and the timing and the running backs in the O-line and communication that way.

“And adjusting to a new landscape, which he’s dove into. I just saw him this morning, he's excited. He's gonna go to the hoops game tonight and get around that. So it's getting adjusted that way to a different environment.”

Nine early enrollees who Smith signed as part of his first recruiting class in December also are on campus. Eight of the 18 players Smith signed, including enrolled freshman running back Brandon Tullis, had been committed to play for Smith at Oregon State but flipped their pledge and signed with MSU after he took the job Nov. 25. The 20 new arrivals joined the Spartans’ holdovers from former coach Mel Tucker’s program to begin winter conditioning and workouts at the new Tom Izzo Football Building last week.

Smith said MSU will host high school juniors soon, and he is anticipating getting even more recruits around his program more frequently hen spring practices begin “toward the end of March,” he said. Dates for those practices and the spring game have yet to be announced.

Beyond the incoming transfers, Smith also pointed to 10 players who entered the portal but returned to MSU, nine of them since he was hired. He identified defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow, along with right guard Geno VanDeMark as three of the best leaders on the team that he has seen so far – Harmon and VanDeMark entered the portal after Smith was hired but withdrew not long after; Barrow went into the portal during the 2023 season but returned to the team two days later.

Michigan State's Simeon Barrow Jr., left, and Jalen Thompson force a fumble by Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

“It feels like each day, each week, you get a better feel for the roster. Especially now, getting around them a little bit in the weight room and working out,” Smith said. “I feel like we got some depth. It was awesome with some of the guys who did explore some options in the portal and chose to come on back. We got some leadership, some experience that came back, especially at the line of scrimmage (on the) defensive line and and O-line. So you're getting a feel.

“We'll definitely have a greater feel getting through spring ball of exactly what we're working with. And I'm excited about that. We got some younger players that maybe we haven't played a ton, but their time is coming. It's gonna be all-new schemes — offense, defense and special teams. but spring ball be a great measuring stick of where we're exactly at.”

Until then, building “relationships and inroads” with the high school prospects and their coaches remains a priority as he begins looking toward building the Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class.

“It's been intentional, even where we started this January in recruiting. Every coach was in the state of Michigan, going out and seeing high school coaches and players,” Smith said. “We slowly began to branch out, still within about this 3- to 4-hour window. There's a lot of players, a lot of good coaches in the neighboring states. And so we're intentionally doing that. I've enjoyed getting to know some new coaches, some new areas, all of that. I'm anxious about getting guys on campus.”

New arrivals

Here are the 11 transfers and nine high school football players who have enrolled at MSU for spring semester classes:

Transfers

QB Aidan Chiles (Oregon State)

DL D’Quan Douse (Georgia Tech)

DL Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State)

DB Aveon Grose (Southern Illinois/walk-on)

LB Wayne Matthews III (Old Dominion)

OL Tanner Miller (Oregon State)

LS Kaden Schickel (James Madison)

QB Tommy Schuster (North Dakota)

LB Jordan Turner (Wisconsin)

TE Jack Velling (Oregon State)

P Carson Voss (Western Michigan/walk-on)

High school early enrollees

DB Justin Denson Jr.

QB Ryland Jessee

OL Charles Luniewski

OL Mercer Luniewski

WR Nick Marsh

QB Alessio Milivojevic

LB Brady Pretzlaff

DB Jaylen Thompson

RB Brandon Tullis

* Freshman DB DJ Kennard (West Columbia, South Carolina/Palmetto Prep) is also enrolled for the spring semester.

