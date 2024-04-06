Michigan State football's approach to run game is totally different: 'Move people'

EAST LANSING — Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Jim Michalczik heard all about Michigan State from his mother, Maxine.

She was a proud Spartan who graduated as a medical technologist and eventually moved westward from her hometown Milwaukee to Seattle after getting married in 1965. Her husband, Joe, got a job as an engineer for Boeing there.

They welcomed their only son, Jim, in May the following year — her beloved alma mater won a share of their last football national championships in the fall of 1966. He heard his share of “Go Green” from her throughout his life.

“I grew up hearing about the Spartans,” Michalczik said Tuesday. “Even though I was a West Coast kid and spent my whole life on the West Coast, she was always talking about the Spartans and the Big Ten.”

Maxine died in 2012, just before Mark Dantonio’s revival in bringing MSU back to the national stage. Now, Michalczik has followed new head coach Jonathan Smith to his mom’s old college campus to help revive a long-languishing run game that once had been a point of pride to Spartans scattered around the country.

New Michigan State football offensive line coach Jim Michalczik spent the past six seasons at Oregon State, where he worked under new Spartans coach Jonathan Smith and along with MSU transfer offensive lineman Tanner Miller.

MSU’s 89.5 rushing yards per game last season ranked 125th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and was the worst ground output in school history. The Spartans' 81.3 rushing yards per game in nine league games ranked last in the Big Ten and was their worst ground output in conference competition since gaining just 66.0 per game in 2006. They ran for fewer than 96 yards a game against Big Ten foes in three of Mel Tucker's four seasons.

Things reached rock bottom in MSU’s last game in November, a 42-0 loss to Penn State that was the second shutout of a 4-8 season. The Spartans’ 53 total yards of offense was a single-game program worst. Their minus-35 rushing yards were second-fewest in school history, and their five first downs were the fourth-fewest.

Enter Michalczik as the new run game coordinator, coming off a season in which Oregon State’s offense averaged 167.1 rushing yards and ranked 57th nationally.

“It's just a whole different offense, a whole different scheme and different way to do pretty much the majority of our blocks,” returning MSU junior right guard Geno VanDeMark said of the difference under Michalczik. “And, of course, it's football, there's going to be some overlap with certain concepts or whatever. But it's pretty much almost completely different. ...

“I think it's more just based on running, I'll say that. It's more on running through people instead of just maybe traditional blocking as most people would probably think of when they see it.”

The 57-year-old Michalczik was a Broyles Award nominee as the nation's top assistant coach last season, and his Beavers were one of 12 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award that goes annually to college football's top offensive line. Four of their linemen earned All-Pac 12 honors.

The group Michalczik inherits at MSU is relatively young. VanDeMark is one of two returning starters up front, along with senior left tackle Brandon Baldwin. Right tackle Ethan Boyd also made three starts late last season, and senior Dallas Fincher got one start at center. Starting center Nick Samac and left guard J.D. Duplain graduated, while two-year starting right tackle Spencer Brown transferred to Oklahoma. Another reserve with experience, guard Kevin Wigenton also left the program for Illinois.

Which opens opportunities for younger players to make a push for increased playing time and starting roles. Along with Boyd and Fincher, it a big group of third-year linemen (Kristian “Big Dooley” Phillips, Gavin Broscious and Ashton Lepo among them) and two highly touted freshmen who redshirted last fall (Stanton Ramil and Cole Dellinger).

“Jim does a good job of mixing a lot of guys at the O-line in different spots,” Smith said Tuesday of Michalczik. “So they're learning and growing there. ... This is a brand new scheme. We're asking them to do some different things, and they're definitely working at it.”

Michalczik followed Smith to MSU along with four other offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, running backs/assistant head coach Keith Bhonapha and tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak. With them came three transfers with experience in Smith’s offense in second-team All-Pac 12 right guard Tanner Miller, as well as tight end Jack Velling and quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Miller, who played guard last season for the Beavers but is working at center in front of Chiles with MSU’s first unit, called the offensive style Smith and Michalczik want up front “smash-mouth” football.

“We're we're gonna run it. No doubt about it,” said Miller, a one-time walk-on “I love the aggressive mindset that coach Smith, coach Lindgren, and coach M bring to the offense. We're going to aggressively chase after victory, we're not just going to let it happen. I love that part.”

New Michigan State football offensive lineman Tanner Miller (61) mostly played right guard last season at Oregon State but expects to shift to center with the Spartans.

Michalczik’s biggest teaching point so far to the MSU veterans up front?

“Get your eyes where you need to go and move people,” VanDeMark said. “That's just his main thing — we gotta move 'em. That's our job.”

Michalczik, an offensive guard at Washington State from 1984-88, spent two seasons with the Oakland Raiders from 2009-10. The majority of his career has been spent coaching offensive lines at Oregon State (twice), Montana State, California (twice) and Arizona.

During his first stint at with the Beavers from 1999-2001, Smith blossomed as a record-breaking starting quarterback in front of his lineman. The two formed a strong enough bond then that Smith, after being hired as his alma mater in 2018, brought back Michalczik to oversee the run game again.

“He was not the tallest quarterback. Very level-headed, but very, very competitive,” Michazlczik said of Smith as a player. “I think some people don't realize the competitiveness in him. And for me, we had never worked together. I mean, he was a player when I was a coach — I was a young coach back then, I had more hair; not much more. But he was the person he was, the competitiveness he was. And when he got the head job at Oregon State and asked me to join him, to me, it was a no-brainer.

“I just want to be with good people and have a chance to win. And being with him and being here (at MSU), I think, is both those things.”

Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (74) warms up before the game against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Miller, who is in his sixth season under Michalczik’s guidance, said he wants to pass along his experience with the coaching staff to his new teammates to help reestablish MSU among the Big Ten’s best. And part of that begins at the ground level during spring practices and offseason workouts.

“To me, team success is what I'm most after,” he said. “So, building a culture here that in the long term in five years, I can come back here and it's the same vibe as when I left. ... Obviously, wins and losses are all that. But the process of coming in today — how did we do today? Did we get better? If not, how are we going to fix it come Thursday? Tomorrow, how are we going to attack this lift? So I think the process of getting better every day is what success looks like to me.”

Michalczik said the chance to come to East Lansing and honor his mother’s memory “was a bonus to me.”

“She's up there somewhere smiling,” he said with a warm grin.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

