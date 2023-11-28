Michigan State football WR Tyrell Henry set to enter NCAA transfer portal

Tyrell Henry, a Roseville (MI) native who was a member of the 2022 recruiting class, has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In his two years at MSU, Henry had 24 catches for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns, while being a primary kick and punt returner for the team.

love this city and state always will.

God will lead me down the right path thank you💚 pic.twitter.com/z6v5pn8KnK — ShowTYme Henry (@TyrellHenry12) November 28, 2023

