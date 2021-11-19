Michigan State football unveils last minute uniform change for Ohio State game

Michigan State football was set to face Ohio State in their all-white uniforms, affectionately called the ‘Stormtrooper’ uniform by fans. However, that changed late in the afternoon on Friday, when the team’s Twitter account revealed that there was a change of plans.

Now, the team will be rocking a green helmet with the white jersey and white pants.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Slight change of plans 👀 pic.twitter.com/1OHJuKJd0k — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 19, 2021

