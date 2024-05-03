Michigan State football, Stephen F. Austin transfer DT Brandon Lane reportedly agree to part ways

According to a report from Spartans Illustrated, Michigan State football and Stephen F. Austin transfer Brandon Lane have mutually agreed to part ways and Lane will seek an opportunity elsewhere.

This is interesting timing, as it just came out today that MSU might not be out of the running to have defensive tackle Derrick Harmon return. Harmon entered the portal on April 23.

