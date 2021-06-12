Michigan State football: Safety Quavian Carter now the 3rd 2022 commitment from Georgia

Mel Tucker continues to mine his Georgia recruiting connections to build Michigan State football’s roster.

The Spartans on Saturday evening landed a commitment for 2022 from Quavian Carter, their third from the Peach State among six pledges so far in that class. Tucker served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2016-18.

A 6-foot-4 and 200-pound safety from Lee County High in Leesburg, Georgia, Carter is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 644 overall player in 2022, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. He is ranked the 39th-best safety in his class and had significant interest from Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Mississippi, Vanderbilt and others.

Carter — who was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's all-region team after Lee County took runner-up in Class 1-AAAAAA — joins fellow safety Malik Spencer (Buford) and offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (Salem High in Conyers) as the Spartans' commitments from Georgia for 2022.

