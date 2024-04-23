Michigan State football redshirt sophomore tight end enters NCAA transfer portal

The fourth Michigan State football player of the day has hit the transfer portal. Following Saturday’s spring practice, we expected some news to hit, and redshirt sophomore tight end Jack Nickel is the latest Spartan to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Nickel committed to the Spartans back in 2021 and appeared in ten total games for MSU.

Michigan State TE Jack Nickel is now in the portal, a team spokesman confirms. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) April 23, 2024

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire