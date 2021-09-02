Michigan State football P Bryce Baringer put on scholarship

It is the time of the year when fall camp is wrapping up and last minute roster decisions are being made. This also means that leftover scholarships are going to be awarded to walk-ons.

Michigan State’s coaching staff made the decision to award starting punter Bryce Baringer with a scholarship for this season.

2 Chronicles 15:7

“But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.”

Beyond thankful @MSU_Football 💚🤍 #Scholarship pic.twitter.com/Zi9gn2Vrku — Bryce Baringer (@bryce_bin18) September 1, 2021

Baringer is heading into his senior season with the Spartans and is line to be the starting punter.

Baringer is originally from Waterford, Michigan, and attended Notre Dame Prep High School. He started his collegiate journey with the Illinois Fighting Illini before transferring to Michigan State.

More Football!