Michigan State football offers Harvard transfer DL Thor Griffith

Michigan State’s first public portal offer has been made official with the Spartans extending an offer to Thor Griffith, a graduate transfer from Harvard.

In his Harvard career, Griffith recorded 103 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He is thought to be one of the top defensive line prospects in the portal thus far. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

I’m excited to receive an offer from @MSU_Football ! pic.twitter.com/hk7CWQlIUc — Thor Griffith (@thorgriff) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire