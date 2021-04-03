Michigan State football nabs Louisville WR Christian Fitzpatrick from transfer portal

Michigan State football has secured former Louisville receiver Christian Fitzpatrick from the transfer portal. The Southfield native tweeted the news Saturday.

He played at Southfield A&T and Waterford Mott, and was a three-star prospect and the No. 23 recruit in Michigan in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is 6 feet 4 and 210 pounds.

He was slowed by injuries as a freshman in 2020, playing in one game — the regular season finale vs. Wake Forest.

He is the younger brother of Louisville receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

Louisville receiver Christian Fitzpatrick on Feb. 24, 2020.

