Michigan State football nabs Louisville WR Christian Fitzpatrick from transfer portal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State football has secured former Louisville receiver Christian Fitzpatrick from the transfer portal. The Southfield native tweeted the news Saturday.
He played at Southfield A&T and Waterford Mott, and was a three-star prospect and the No. 23 recruit in Michigan in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is 6 feet 4 and 210 pounds.
He was slowed by injuries as a freshman in 2020, playing in one game — the regular season finale vs. Wake Forest.
He is the younger brother of Louisville receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.
THE VISION: How Mel Tucker, Michigan State invested in old-school approach this offseason
READ: Why Mel Tucker's new-look Michigan State roster isn't done evolving
GoGreen!! 🟢 #V4MSU #Relentless #CF16 pic.twitter.com/jfZy22bQhS
— Christian Fitzpatrick (@Cfitz_1) April 3, 2021
[ Want more MSU news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football nabs Louisville WR Christian Fitzpatrick