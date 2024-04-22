Michigan State football lands transfer commitment from DE Anthony Jones

Michigan State football has made a splash in the transfer portal, landing the commitment of defensive end transfer Anthony Jones. Jones originally played for Oregon out of high school, before transferring to Indiana, and now MSU.

He has had 13 tackles in his two year career, and will bring 3 years of eligibility to East Lansing.

BREAKING: Former Oregon and Indiana EDGE Anthony Jones has Committed to Michigan State, he tells @on3sports The 6’4 260 EDGE will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “Trust the process…Last stop, Go Green!”https://t.co/3IGkpaZtoS pic.twitter.com/HHkKLxBhdV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2024

Jones comes to the Spartans to reunite with Chad Wilt, who previously was Indiana’s DC, but is now MSU’s rush ends coach.

Michigan State will continue to look to improve the roster in the portal.

READ: MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire