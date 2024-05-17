Michigan State football lands former LSU transfer CB Jeremiah Hughes

For the second time today, Michigan State football has landed a defensive back via the transfer portal. Shortly after the Spartans landed UCF transfer safety Nikai Martinez, MSU landed another defensive back from the south, landing transfer cornerback Jeremiah Hughes from LSU.

Hughes is a 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback who will have three years of eligibility remaining. Hughes was a former 3-star cornerback out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: Former LSU CB Jeremiah Hughes has Committed to Michigan State, he tells @on3sports The 6’0 190 CB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “spartan nation less do it.”https://t.co/9Bl2gw3kDp pic.twitter.com/AcQYUNhy1G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire