Advertisement

Michigan State football lands former LSU transfer CB Jeremiah Hughes

andrew brewster
·1 min read

For the second time today, Michigan State football has landed a defensive back via the transfer portal. Shortly after the Spartans landed UCF transfer safety Nikai Martinez, MSU landed another defensive back from the south, landing transfer cornerback Jeremiah Hughes from LSU.

Hughes is a 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback who will have three years of eligibility remaining. Hughes was a former 3-star cornerback out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire