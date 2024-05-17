Michigan State football lands Nikai Martinez, a UCF safety transfer

Michigan State is adding via the transfer portal once again, with the Spartans picking up a much needed commitment from UCF safety transfer Nikai Martinez. Martinez will fill the void left by the outgoing transfer of Jaden Mangham.

Martinez is a native of Apopka, Florida, and is a 5-foot-11, 170 pound safety. In two seasons in Orlando, Martinez played in 27 games recording 75 tackles and 3 interceptions. He should slot in to the starting safety role on Michigan State’s depth chart.

BREAKING: Michigan State picks up a huge commitment from the transfer portal, adding former UCF Safety Nikai Martinez, a highly productive player who has 2 years of eligibility

