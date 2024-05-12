3-star LB commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has added to its 2025 recruiting class, this time plucking an in state talent. DiMari Malone, a Macomb (MI) native, has committed to the Spartans.

Malone is a 6-foot, 200 pound linebacker attending Dakota High School. He is rated a 3-star prospect according to all of the recruiting sites.

BREAKING: Michigan State picks up a big commitment from 2025 Dakota 3 ⭐️ LB Di’Mari Malone, a top priority for Joe Rossi and the Spartans

Malone made announcement public on his IG Story with a video commitment

Malone joins Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class alongside Leo Hannan and Charles White.

Malone held additional offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia.

