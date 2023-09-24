Michigan State football interim head coach Harlon Barnett talks QB situation

Michigan state football dropped a costly game against the Maryland Terrapins, mostly in part due to the five turnovers the Spartans committed in the contest. Of those five turnovers, two came by way of interceptions by Noah Kim, who also missed Montorie Foster on a touchdown by a clear overthrow.

The Spartans turned to redshirt freshman Katin Houser in the fourth quarter, who led a good drive but ultimately threw a pick inside the 5-yard line.

Barnett talked about the QB change, but further affirmed that Noah Kim was this team’s quarterback.

Barnett on Noah Kim being replaced by Katin Houser late in game: “(It was) not so much performance, just trying to get a spark. Noah is our quarterback. He is our guy. Sometimes you are just trying to find a spark and trying to find something to help us get something going.” — Jim Comparoni (@JimComparoni) September 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire