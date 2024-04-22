Michigan State football gets Indiana LB Anthony Jones from transfer portal

Michigan State football's spring practices may be over, but the roster churn seemingly never ends.

On Sunday night, linebacker Anthony Jones confirmed reports that he was transferring to MSU. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Las Vegas native will be suiting up for his third school in as many seasons.

Jones is staying in the Big Ten after playing in 12 games and getting four starts last season with Indiana. He had 12 tackles (eight solo) and 0.5 for loss, recording a quarterback hit against the Spartans last season.

In December, Jones had committed to transfer to Oregon State, the former home of new MSU head coach Jonathan Smith. Jones began his college career at Oregon, but he played in only two games in the 2022 season, preserving his redshirt.

Jones is ranked as the No. 52 edge rusher in the transfer portal this offseason, according to 247Sports. He was a three-star prospect out of Las Vegas Liberty High School in the class of 2022.

MSU has the No. 23 transfer portal class, according to 247Sports. The class features former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles and former Middle Tennessee edge rusher Quindarius Dunnigan.

