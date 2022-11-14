Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker: Plan is to play our best in November

Associated Press

Third-seeded Casper Ruud eased to a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday. Ruud, who lost in the semifinals last year, and tournament debutant Auger-Aliassime will also face top-seeded Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Green Group. Nadfal and Fritz were playing each other later Sunday.