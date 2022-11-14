Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker: Plan is to play our best in November
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in East Lansing.
Needing just one more win to clinch a bowl berth, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker said his team must keep a "very narrow focus" on Indiana.
Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard ran 26 times for 163 yards to lead Michigan State Spartans football past Rutgers on a chilly day at Spartan Stadium
Michigan State looks to become bowl eligible with a win against Indiana
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch grades Michigan State's performance against Rutgers – offense, defense, special teams and coaching
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on MSU's performance Saturday against Rutgers with his three quick takes
Game time and TV details announced for next week's game between Michigan State and Indiana
Former Wisconsin receiver and kick returner Devin Chandler was among the three shooting victims at the University of Virginia late Sunday.
Michigan State football head Mel Tucker speaks with the media
Who's in the College Football Playoff chase? Nine teams are still realistically alive, and we rate them based on how clear their paths are and the likelihood of getting in.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]