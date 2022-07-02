Michigan State football 4-star commit Jaylon Braxton officially de-commits from the Spartans

It always stings when a player de-commits from a program, and that’s especially the case when it’s a player the caliber of 4-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. The 2023 corner officially announced that he is de-committing from Michigan State football on Friday.

Braxton, who is now speculated to land with Arkansas if he doesn’t return to MSU, will announce his new commitment on July 9.

As some of you may know I have decommited from Michigan state. I will be announcing the college I will attend on July 9th, my mother’s birthday. — Jaylon Braxton (@JaylonBraxton6) July 2, 2022

