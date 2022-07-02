  • Oops!
Michigan State football 4-star commit Jaylon Braxton officially de-commits from the Spartans

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
It always stings when a player de-commits from a program, and that’s especially the case when it’s a player the caliber of 4-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. The 2023 corner officially announced that he is de-committing from Michigan State football on Friday.

Braxton, who is now speculated to land with Arkansas if he doesn’t return to MSU, will announce his new commitment on July 9.

