Michigan State basketball vs. North Carolina: How have Spartans fared against Tar Heels

It's a blue-blood matchup in the second round of the NCAA tournament for Michigan State basketball with a program the Spartans have seen in some big moments during past March runs.

Michigan State will face North Carolina in the second round of the tournament after the 9-seed Spartans handled Mississippi State and the 1-seed Tar Heels easily navigated past Wagner in the opening set of games. Michigan State (20-14) is looking for its second straight Sweet 16 appearance but will have to get through the top-seeded ACC regular season champions, who will be playing in their home state in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michigan State and North Carolina's paths have crossed before in the tournament, which isn't all that surprising for two top programs that have regularly put together postseason runs in the last 20 years. Since 1999, when coach Tom Izzo MSU took MSU to the Final Four for the first time, MSU has had eight trips to the final weekend, while North Carolina has had seven in that time frame and three national titles.

The previous tournament matchup happened on the biggest stage in the 2009 national championship hosted in Detroit. In total, the programs have met 16 times, with the first matchup coming in the 1957 Final Four. Here is a quick rundown of the history between Michigan State basketball and North Carolina before the 17th matchup.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina tournament history

Michigan State is 0-5 all-time in the NCAA tournament against North Carolina, with three of the five losses coming on the biggest stage.

The two schools first met in the tournament during the 1957 Final Four, with North Carolina winning, 74-70, in triple overtime. It was Michigan State's first-ever trip to the semifinals, led by the late Johnny Green, but the Tar Heels emerged victorious before beating Kansas in triple overtime for the school's first national title.

The next tournament matchup came in the 1998 Sweet 16, with North Carolina winning 73-58. It was the first trip to the tournament for MSU under Izzo, making it to the second weekend, but the Spartans fell behind early and failed to dig out of the hole. North Carolina was led by Vince Carter and Antwan Jamison, while a sophomore Mateen Cleaves led MSU with 18 points.

The next tournament matchup came during the 2005 Final Four, which ultimately ended in another North Carolina championship. As a 5-seed, Michigan State made a run to the Final Four with wins over Duke and Kentucky in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, but ran into a Carolina Blue buzzsaw in the Final Four. North Carolina trailed by five at half, but outscored MSU by 21 in the second half to win 87-71, then beat Illinois in the National Championship.

In 2007, the two teams met in the second round with the exact same seeds as this year, with North Carolina as a 1 and MSU as a 9. A younger version of the UNC team MSU would meet in the final two years later handled business, winning 81-67, led by Tyler Hansborough with 33 points.

The last time Michigan State and North Carolina met in the tournament, it ended with the Tar Heels adding another national championship trophy to their case and cutting down the banners on the elevated court on Ford Field in 2009. Michigan State went on a run as the 2-seed, taking down Kansas and Louisville in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight before facing 1-seed UConn in the Final Four to reach that point.

Michigan State's Goran Suton, Raymar Morgan and Delvon Roe watch with North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough's shot hangs on the rim during 1st half action at the NCAA Men's Final Four at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Monday, April 6, 2009.

Michigan State stormed past the Huskies to reach the national championship in front of a home crowd, but North Carolina easily handled the Spartans in the first half en route to an 89-72 victory for the school's fifth of six championships.

Michigan State's Drew Naymick and North Carolina's Sean May battle under the net during the semifinal game of the 2005 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Final Four Championships, Saturday, April 2, 2005, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.DAVID P. GILKEY/Detroit Free Press

Michigan State vs. North Carolina all-time history

Including the tournament matchups, Michigan State and North Carolina have played 16 times altogether, with the Spartans sporting a 4-12 record. Since 1999, when the Izzo era started getting rolling for MSU, the Spartans are 3-6 against the Tar Heels.

In 1958, MSU and North Carolina met in the regular season in the Dixie Classic in Raleigh, with MSU exacting revenge for the Final Four loss a year prior, winning 75-58. UNC won the next two matchups in the series in 1976 and '78 before another large gap between meetings. They met next in the 1995 Maui Invitational, with North Carolina winning by 22.

A year after falling to UNC in the Sweet 16, Michigan State won the 1999 game 86-76 on a December road trip to Chapel Hill, and followed up with a win in East Lansing, 77-64, in November 2000 in a home-and-home series in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

North Carolina forward John Henson fights for a rebound with Michigan State center Adreian Payne, center, and forward Branden Dawson during the first half of the Carrier Classic aboard the USS Carl Vinson on Friday, Nov. 11, 2011, in Coronado, California.

North Carolina won the next seven matchups, including the three tournament games in 2005, 2007 and 2009. In 2008, the two met in the Big Ten-ACC challenge, with North Carolina winning by 35 in Detroit. In December 2009 following the National Championship, MSU lost by seven in a road matchup. In 2011, the two teams played each other in the Carrier Classic, with the game taking place on a Naval aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean, and North Carolina won by 12. They have met twice in the non-conference since then, with North Carolina winning by 14 in 2013 and Michigan State winning by 18 in the most recent matchup in 2017 in the PK80 Invitational.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball's all-time record vs. North Carolina