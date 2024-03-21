Michigan State basketball creams Mississippi State 69-51 in 2024 NCAA tournament 1st round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michigan State basketball is moving into the second round with a 69-51 win Thursday over Mississippi State in the opening game of the 2024 NCAA tournament at Spectrum Center.

The 9-seed Spartans will play Saturday vs. Thursday's winner of 1-seed North Carolina vs. 16-seed Wagner, which tips around 2:45 p.m. in Charlotte.

Tyson Walker scored a game-high 19 points, shooting 7-for-12 overall and 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) celebrates a three point basket with guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during the first half of NCAA tournament West Region first round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Michigan State led by as many as 14 early in the second half (43-29), and Mississippi State never got closer than eight points.

Michigan State led 31-24 at halftime, despite committing nine turnovers, buoyed by excellent shooting (13-for-24, 54.2%) and defense (40%, seven turnovers by Bulldogs).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball creams Mississippi State in March Madness