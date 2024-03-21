Michigan State basketball creams Mississippi State 69-51 in 2024 NCAA tournament 1st round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michigan State basketball is moving into the second round with a 69-51 win Thursday over Mississippi State in the opening game of the 2024 NCAA tournament at Spectrum Center.
The 9-seed Spartans will play Saturday vs. Thursday's winner of 1-seed North Carolina vs. 16-seed Wagner, which tips around 2:45 p.m. in Charlotte.
Tyson Walker scored a game-high 19 points, shooting 7-for-12 overall and 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.
Michigan State led by as many as 14 early in the second half (43-29), and Mississippi State never got closer than eight points.
Michigan State led 31-24 at halftime, despite committing nine turnovers, buoyed by excellent shooting (13-for-24, 54.2%) and defense (40%, seven turnovers by Bulldogs).
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball creams Mississippi State in March Madness