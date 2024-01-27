Michigan State basketball never leads again as Wisconsin finishes season sweep, 81-66

MADISON, Wis. — It felt like déjà vu for Michigan State basketball.

Tyson Walker never got going. AJ Storr couldn’t be stopped. And the Spartans never held a lead for the second time this season against No. 10 Wisconsin, which completed the sweep with an 81-66 victory Friday night at Kohl Center.

Walker finished with 11 points and five assists but scored just four in the first half and finished 4-for-14 shooting for MSU (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten), which saw its three-game win streak snapped. A.J. Hoggard scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the second half to go with his four assists.

Malik Hall added 13 points and Jaden Akins 10 for the Spartans, who return home Tuesday night for the first of two games this season against rival Michigan. It is a 9 p.m. tipoff that will only be streamed online on Peacock in the second attempt by MSU head coach Tom Izzo to get his 700th career victory.

Storr finished 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting to help Wisconsin (16-4, 8-1) tighten its squeeze on first place in the Big Ten. Steven Crowl added 15 points and seven rebounds as the Badgers won for the 15th time in 17 games, including nine of 11 since beating the Spartans on Dec. 5 at Breslin Center.

Wisconsin finished with a 35-25 edge on the boards, including 12 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points.

Wisconsin won the first meeting between the two teams in East Lansing, 70-57, in a game MSU never led. The Badgers opened that game with a 20-8 run in the first 9½ minutes and weren’t challenged.

In the rematch, the Spartans again did not hold a lead once and found themselves down out of the chute, 20-11, on Essegian’s 3-pointer 8 minutes into the game.

Hall kept MSU in the game with nine points, including a 3-pointer that was followed by another by Hoggard to cut the deficit to three after Wisconsin's strong start. But Hall picked up his second foul on a three-point play by Wahl, and the Spartans senior sat the final 8:11 of the half.

Wahl made that possession count by grabbing one of the Badgers’ six offensive rebounds in the opening half that led to nine second-chance points. Wisconsin had a 17-11 edge on the glass at halftime.

And after giving up four 3-pointers in the December loss to an unlikely shooter in the 7-foot Crowl, this time it was 6-11 Nolan Winter who burned MSU for a pair of first-half 3-pointers when he was given room. Winter entered the game 6-for-23 from behind the arc for the season and 1-for-10 at Kohl Center.

Storr had 12 points at halftime for the Badgers, which shot 55.6% overall thanks to some easy looks in the paint and 5-for-12 from 3-point range. Akins joined Hall with nine points, and Hoggard had eight as MSU shot 44.8% and made 3 of 6 from deep.

Storr continued to score after halftime. In abundance.

Early on, he drained a 3-pointer over Hoggard, who got caught up going under a screen. And after making a deep one from beyond the top of the key in the first half over Hoggard, Storr showed his shooting motion for another. That forced Hoggard out to challenge him, and the 6-7 sophomore pump-faked and drove into the lane for a scoop layup.

Stoff’s second 3-pointer of the half also came over Hoggard. His free-throw line jumper gave him 10 points in just 5:25 of the second half, and that bucket sparked a 15-5 Badgers burst over the next 4½ minutes that pushed their cushion to 68-49 with 9:53 to play.

Hall appeared to hurt his left elbow after scoring a pair of early buckets to try and keep pace, but he quickly returned to the game. Hoggard collided with Storr with 8:33 to play but also returned, and he scored eight points in a 10-3 Spartan spurt to pull back within 12.

But Crowl — who didn't miss from 3-point range in the first meeting — hit a 3-pointer with 3:22 to play to stop that streak. Storr hit a jumper to effectively end any chance for the Spartans with 1:25 left. It put Wisconsin back up 14 after MSU freshman Xavier Booker scored five straight, including a 3-point answer after Crowl.

