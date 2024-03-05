Michigan State basketball listed as heavy favorite over Northwestern

Michigan State basketball enters a must-win scenario on Wednesday night as a heavy favorite over Northwestern.

The Spartans are listed as an 8.5-point favorite over the Wildcats. Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Michigan State comes into this matchup with a 17-12 overall record and 9-9 mark in conference play. The Spartans have lost three straight games and are in desperate need of a victory to make the NCAA Tournament.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Big Ten Network.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire