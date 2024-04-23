Michigan State basketball lands elite Omaha SF transfer Frankie Fidler

Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball have officially made a splash in the NCAA transfer portal. The Spartans have picked up the commitment of Frankie Fidler, an elite small forward transfer from Nebraska-Omaha.

Fidler is a 6’7″/200 pound wing, averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Mavericks last season. He is one of the top wing prospects in the portal.

Fidler will bring one year of eligibility to East Lansing, where he will surely slot in as the team’s starting small forward.

