Michigan State basketball game vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, radio, time, more info

When: 9 p.m. Friday.

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WJR-AM (760) (Spartans' radio affiliates).

LAST TIME OUT: Michigan State basketball 'got what we deserved' with ugly loss to Northwestern

LOOKING AHEAD Big Ten basketball NCAA bracket watch

Game notes: The Spartans lost last time out 64-62 to Northwestern but the Badgers are red hot, riding a seven-game win streak. Wisconsin beat Northwestern Tuesday, 82-76, and has only lost to Ohio State and 14-2 Providence. Johnny Davis leads the way for the Badgers, averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He scored seven points last season in Wisconsin's Christmas Day win vs. MSU.

These two teams play again Feb. 8. Next up for MSU is another road game Tuesday at Illinois while Wisconsin plays Tuesday at Nebraska.

