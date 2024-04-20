Michigan offensive lineman surprised by Nebraska offer

A class of 2025 offensive lineman recently received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhusker. N’Kye Wynn is a three-star prospect for Muskegon High School in Muskegon, Michigan.

Wynn received the offer back on April 9. He tells Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska that he was stunned that Nebraska made an offer.

“Nebraska was a surprise. I didn’t see this one coming at all…like ever. From what I’ve heard, they pack out the stadium they play at. They treat people like royalty.”

Wynn currently has visits to Rutgers, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh, which are scheduled for May and June. He is in the process of planning his official visit to Nebraska.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire