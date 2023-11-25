Michigan football's Roman Wilson rips Ohio State after win vs. Buckeyes: 'They're not tough'

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson and acting head coach/offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore celebrate Wilson's touchdown catch against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Beyond the Big Ten and national championship implications attached to it, the winner of the annual rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State picks up some hard-earned bragging rights.

Roman Wilson wasted little time exercising them.

Following the Wolverines' 30-24 victory Saturday against the Buckeyes, their third in a row in arguably the most intense rivalry in college sports, the standout wide receiver took a shot at Ohio State, citing what he believes is a lack of toughness among its players.

“I told the receivers the whole week you’ve got guys back there who want to put on the Louis [Vuitton], the $1,000 outfit, that want to act hard, but when they’re out there, they’re not hard,” Wilson said. “I see the film. They’re not tough. I don’t think I’m the toughest guy in the world, but I’m out there, I’m getting physical. I don’t think they wanted it like how I wanted it.”

Roman Wilson when asked about the Buckeye's toughness and physicality: "They want to put on the Louis V, the $1,000 outfit and you wanna act hard .. but when were out there, they're not hard. I see the film. You're not tough." pic.twitter.com/vJRf6fda61 — Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) November 25, 2023

REQUIRED READING: Every time Ohio State found something, Michigan found more. It owns this rivalry now.

When asked whether Ohio State had gotten tougher over the course of their games against each other, Wilson said "Definitely not."

The Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day have faced similar criticisms over the course of the past several years from fans even from former players. Those critiques get even louder after a loss to Michigan, something Ohio State has now done three years in a row for the first time since 1995-97. In each of the Wolverines’ past three rivalry victories, they outgained the Buckeyes on the ground by a considerable margin. In those three games, Michigan has outrushed Ohio State 705-314, including 156-107 on Saturday.

When it comes to the Louis Vuitton comment, there’s a potential specific target in star Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Last season in a game against Wisconsin, Harrison drew attention for wearing Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple watch.

In Michigan’s win, Wilson had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown and Harrison had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. As the Wolverines knelt for a final time to secure the victory, Wilson, deep in the Michigan backfield, did a celebratory backflip.

Roman Wilson backflipped to celebrate Michigan's latest win in The Game. 🙌@Trilllroman x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/Bre5nrdJsV — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 25, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan's Roman Wilson says Ohio State 'not tough' after rivalry win