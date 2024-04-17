Michigan football receiver selects transfer destination

After nearly costing Michigan football the Rose Bowl (but while simultaneously saving the game), Wolverines receiver and punt returner Jake Thaw couldn’t live with himself. Sure, his mistake wasn’t just rectified, if he hadn’t been quick on his feet, the maize and blue would have lost to Alabama, which would have thus cost Michigan not only the game but the national championship.

Promptly after the season, despite having a ton of fan support, Thaw opted to hit the transfer portal, and it took a while for him to make his decision but he’s finally made it.

It turns out, he’ll still be wearing a winged helmet — just for a different team.

Thaw announced on Tuesday that he’ll be continuing his college career at Delaware, the other team that wears a winged helmet along with similar colors to the Michigan Wolverines.

Thaw’s primarily contribution to Michigan football last year was on punt return, where he had 15 returns for 101 yards.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire