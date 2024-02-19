Michigan football QB Jack Tuttle approved for 7th year after medical redshirt

When Jack Tuttle committed to Michigan football for the first time on Dec. 20, 2022, the move was met with little fanfare.

The Wolverines already had their quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, so Tuttle’s arrival didn’t seem to provide much more than a veteran presence in the quarterbacks room; an adult who’d already spent five years in the Big Ten and knew the rigors of Division I high major football should the Wolverines find themselves in a pinch.

Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle high-fives players after U-M's 52-7 win over Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

However McCarthy has left for the 2024 NFL draft, so this time when Tuttle again made a rather quiet announcement over the weekend, he did so with a true chance to win the starting position: Tuttle was approved for a medical redshirt and will return to Michigan to play a seventh season of college football, program spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed to the Free Press on Sunday.

Tuttle was a four-star prospect in the class of 2018, and the No. 8 rated pro-style quarterback per 247Sports composite rankings when he came out of high school.

He began his career at Utah where he redshirted (2018), then went to Indiana for four years, and not only got an extra year of eligibility for the Covid-19 season (2020), but was granted a final year in Bloomington (2022) after he appeared in just one game for the Hoosiers.

While his reps in Ann Arbor were limited a season ago, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder was effective when called upon, completing 15 of 17 pass attempts for 130 yards with one touchdown, and running for 35 yards on four attempts.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, hugs quarterback Jack Tuttle as quarterback J.J. McCarthy, left, celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of Michigan's 52-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis.

He’s without question the most experienced quarterback in the quarterbacks room and figures to have familiarity in an offense that's now orchestrated by his former position coach, Kirk Campbell. Tuttle will enter what's sure to be a quarterback competition this summer, and have a chance to win the job against dual-threat option Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, or the highly regarded incoming freshman, Jadyn Davis.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football QB Jack Tuttle approved for 7th year