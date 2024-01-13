Michigan football national championship parade: Fans brave cold in Ann Arbor

Bundled up Michigan football fans are braving shivery temperatures Saturday, standing in the snow along State Street, and standing in line to buy Michigan merchandise, all to cheer the university's new national champion team at a parade in Ann Arbor.

Students stood along the parade route and outside the U-M President's House on South University Avenue wearing maize and blue hats and scarves, to protect them from the blustery, windy conditions.

The parade, with a 4 p.m. start outside the president's home, stretches about three-quarters of a mile, ending at Schembechler Hall.

Preparations begin for the University of Michigan football parade in Ann Arbor on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The Wolverines on Monday defeated the University of Washington Huskies by a score of 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Houston to secure U-M's first national title since 1997.

Preparations begin for the University of Michigan football parade in Ann Arbor on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The football team will be riding on this UM decorated tractor trailer.

After the parade, fans were to meet the team for a 7 p.m. celebration at the Crisler Center indoor arena next to Michigan Stadium.

More: Michigan football championship parade details: Where you need to be Saturday

Fans, no matter the weather

Season ticket holders Jim and Sally Tamm, in their 60s from Ann Arbor, lined up along South University, where the parade was set to begin. They just got back from the national championship game in Houston.

When asked why they were braving the cold to watch the celebrate the team, Sally Tamm said: "We were here in 1997 and saw the parade (in January 1998) and just wanted to see it this year, too."

Her husband Jim said of the cold: "It doesn't matter; we're not fair weather fans." -JC Reindl

‘Ann Arbor is frozone! Who's got it colder than us? Nobody!’

Sarah Freedman, 38 and from Ann Arbor, stood on State Street holding a yellow sign with blue letters that said, "Ann Arbor is frozone! Who's got it colder than us? Nobody!"

Freedman said she grew up on Dewey Avenue in Ann Arbor and has been immersed in the University of Michigan. She went to the last parade in 1998 with her mom, Jane Deering, a U-M graduate.

When they lived on Dewey, she said she used to sell cookies before football games and her brother sold parking at their house.

"I've been waiting 26 years," she said. "I watch every game. I'm just really proud of this team."

Freedman, wearing an "M" necklace and a Michigan mask and hat, said she was excited and not cold as she waited for the parade to start. She got here about 2:30 p.m. and expected to see more people, she said, as the sidewalk started to fill in.

"The diehards will be out," she said. -Christina Hall

Some fans brave the cold, while others get their gear (indoors)

About an hour and half before the parade was scheduled to start, a few fans had found spots near the start of the parade on South University. Moises Rodriguez, 31, was shivering even though he wore plenty of layers and was tucked under a blanket. Rodriguez left his home in Ottawa, Ohio at 6 a.m. and got his chair set up outside at 10:30 a.m. Ten of his friends were supposed to join him but they all backed out because of the weather. To him, though, the cold weather and the drive was a small price to pay for what the University of Michigan football team had given him and other fans.

Moises Rodriguez, 31, drove two hours from Ottawa, Ohio to get a front row seat to the University of Michigan football parade in Ann Arbor on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

“Let’s hope people show up,” Rodriguez said. “I hope we can pay them back.”

Vincent Jacobson, 22, wouldn’t describe himself as the biggest Michigan football friend compared to some of his friends, but still the senior found a spot near a tree right off South University Avenue at 1 p.m. so he could get a good view of the parade.

“It’s once in a lifetime,” Jacobson said.

Vincent Jacobson, 22, found a spot under a tree off South University Avenue at 1 p.m. to wait for the University of Michigan football parade to start in Ann Arbor on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

In the few hours preceding the game, it appeared many fans had found a different, warmer spot to congregate: The M Den, the official merchandise retailer of Michigan athletics located on South State Street, where the line to pay started on the second floor and weaved down the stairs and across the store to the cash registers at the front. - Adrienne Roberts

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football national championship parade: Fans brave cold