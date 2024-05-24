Michigan football makes top group for 2025 four-star EDGE

Michigan football is but a week away from hosting recruits on campus yet again, this time for a slew of official visits. The month-long weekend recruiting period should yield some positive results, but some are still dwindling down their lists.

One such player is 2025 Elkhart (Ind.) four-star edge rusher Mariyon Dye. Rated by On3 as the No. 40 player in the country, regardless of position, Dye is one of the most highly-coveted players in the country and he’s cut down his list to just eight schools along with seven others: Tennessee, Georgia, Penn State, Florida State, Ohio State, Purdue, and LSU.

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Mariyon Dye is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 250 EDGE from Elkhart, IN is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit (No. 5 EDGE) in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/DXMA3Qukro pic.twitter.com/EVlqFnwbE5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2024

According to On3, Ohio State is the heavy favorite with a 93% chance to land Dye, according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, Dye has no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from that site indicating he has a school of choice. Michigan is not one of the five schools receiving an official visit from Dye, as Purdue, Florida State, Georgia, OSU, and Tennessee are.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire