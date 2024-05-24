Michigan football makes top group for 2025 four-star EDGE
Michigan football is but a week away from hosting recruits on campus yet again, this time for a slew of official visits. The month-long weekend recruiting period should yield some positive results, but some are still dwindling down their lists.
One such player is 2025 Elkhart (Ind.) four-star edge rusher Mariyon Dye. Rated by On3 as the No. 40 player in the country, regardless of position, Dye is one of the most highly-coveted players in the country and he’s cut down his list to just eight schools along with seven others: Tennessee, Georgia, Penn State, Florida State, Ohio State, Purdue, and LSU.
NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Mariyon Dye is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’5 250 EDGE from Elkhart, IN is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit (No. 5 EDGE) in the ‘25 Class (per On3)
According to On3, Ohio State is the heavy favorite with a 93% chance to land Dye, according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, Dye has no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from that site indicating he has a school of choice. Michigan is not one of the five schools receiving an official visit from Dye, as Purdue, Florida State, Georgia, OSU, and Tennessee are.