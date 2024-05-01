Michigan football linebacker heading to SEC via transfer portal

It was something of a surprise when freshman Michigan football linebacker Jeremiah Beasley — who was an early enrollee and had just completed his first semester with the team — had opted to enter the transfer portal.

The first-year linebacker had garnered rave reviews from coaches and teammates during bowl prep and spring ball and looked to be a part of the Wolverines’ future, but he opted for a change of scenery — quite quickly.

The former Belleville (Mich.) four-star has just as quickly chosen his transfer destination. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Beasley has committed to transfer to Missouri and will do so with all four years of eligibility.

BREAKING: Former Michigan LB Jeremiah Beasley has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 235 LB will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining Beasley, a 2024 4-Star LB, enrolled at Michigan in December “This for all the youngins in the city, chase your dreams🥋”… pic.twitter.com/Sf7BpTWaY9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2024

Ranked the No. 377 player in the 2024 247Sports Composite, Beasley did have Mizzou as one of his top schools in his initial recruitment.

With Beasley gone, the Wolverines will rely on the two transfers expected to start in Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, as well as senior Jaydon Hood, and juniors Jimmy Rolder and Micah Pollard.

