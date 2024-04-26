Michigan football lands kicker Dominic Zvada in transfer portal

For the second consecutive season, Michigan football has added special teams reinforcements from the portal.

Kicker Dominic Zvada, who spent the past two seasons at Arkansas State, committed to the Wolverines on Friday night on his social media page.

"After careful consideration, I'm home," his post read.

With the Red Wolves, Zvada made 34 of 40 field goal attempts, which includes connecting on 14 of 17 kicks from 40 yards or farther. Ironically, Michigan and Arkansas State are scheduled to play one another at the Big House in Week 3.

Arkansas State Red Wolves place kicker Dominic Zvada makes his third field goal of the first half during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Sep 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

After not missing from inside of 50 yards as a freshman, Zvada was 9 of 12 from inside of 40 this past season. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Arizona native made all 41 of his extra-point attempts last season and has a career-long of 56 yards from his freshman year.

The Wolverines lost graduate kicker James Turner after one year with the program. He connected on 18 of 21 kicks for U-M and 6 of 9 attempts from 40 yards or more.

U-M’s kicking game struggled a bit in last Saturday’s spring game when sophomore Ann Arbor Huron alum Adam Samaha went 1 of 2 on field goal tries and the miss came from just 30 yards out. Zvada was named to the Lou Groza Award watchlist last season and was twice named Sun Belt special teams player of the week.

Michigan has lost a handful of players to the portal in recent days, including defensive back DJ Waller, offensive lineman Amir Herring and linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. The transfer portal closes on April 30.

