Michigan football: Incoming freshman LB Jeremiah Beasley enters transfer portal

A second Michigan football defensive player has hit the transfer portal in as many days.

Jeremiah Beasley, a four-star freshman from Belleville, who enrolled early in December has put his name in the transfer portal before ever suiting up for the Wolverines.

This comes less than 24 hours after sophomore defensive back DJ Waller Jr. entered the portal.

Beasley, a four-star prospect per 247 Sports' composite rankings, was rated the No. 31 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player in the state when he chose the Wolverines over Michigan State, where he was considered a lean for many months.

He was one of a handful of Wolverines to join the team over the winter, when he was able to dress for bowl practices and join the team on trips to Pasadena, California, for Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal win in the Rose Bowl and the CFP championship game in Houston.

Belleville running back Jeremiah Beasley celebrates a touchdown against Southfield A&T during the second half of the Division 1 state final at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

In December, Beasley told the Free Press (during a visit with U-M standouts Will Johnson and Semaj Morgan at a charity drive in Ann Arbor) that he was looking forward to making an impact in hist first year on campus, just as Johnson and Morgan did.

"That's like motivation," he said. "To see somebody that young can come in and have that big of an impact, that, like, tells me you can come in and play early and do what he's doing or even better."

U-M's linebacker room under new coach Brian Jean-Mary is rather deep, featuring projected starters Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham (a transfer from Maryland) and depth pieces — presumably ahead of Beasley — in Semaj Bridgeman, Jaydon Hood, Micah Pollard and Jimmy Rolder.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football LB Jeremiah Beasley enters transfer portal