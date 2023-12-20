Michigan football gets ex-freshman All-American, Maryland LB Jaishawn Barham from portal

Michigan football is adding more than two dozen incoming high schoolers on Wednesday, the start of the national signing day early period, however its most notable acquisition of the day might have come from via the transfer portal.

Jaishawn Barham, a 6-foot-4, 233-pound former Maryland linebacker, announced he will transfer to Michigan on social media on Wednesday.

Barham, a four-star prospect and Maryland's top rated recruit in the class of 2022 who ranked No. 119 player overall and No. 10 linebacker in his class per 247Sports Composite rankings, reportedly hosted U-M coaches in his hometown of Baltimore on Dec. 6 and took an official visit to Ann Arbor on Dec. 11.

Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) signals for a fourth down after tackling Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Barham spent two years with the Terps and didn't take long before he immediately became a star. The St. Frances Academy graduate recorded 58 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, and four sacks his first year on campus and was named freshman All-American.

Though his production dipped slightly in 2023, he still finished with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks as he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches. He had a standout game against Michigan with seven tackles and an interception.

Barham, who put his name in the portal on Dec. 4, figures to have opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Wolverines. U-M will have to replace sixth-year linebacker Michael Barrett and perhaps also Junior Colson, who said earlier this week he hadn't made a decision about his NFL future.

The Wolverines expect to bring back former Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausmann, Jimmy Rolder (who redshirted this season), Jaydon Hood and Micah Pollard.

Barham was rated the No. 152 available player in the portal and No. 10 rated linebacker.

