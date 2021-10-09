Michigan football game vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Time, TV channel, more info
No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2)
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
TV: ABC.
Radio: WWJ-AM (950).
Line: Wolverines by 3½.
Game notes: Wolverines play their second consecutive road game, this time playing under the lights. Nebraska has looked dangerous the past three weeks, barely losing road games against Oklahoma (23-16) and Michigan State (23-20 OT), then smashing Northwestern, 56-7.
ANALYSIS: What Michigan must do to contain shifty Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez
