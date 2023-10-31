Michigan football fan at Fox Sports unearths astounding J.J. McCarthy fact

If you’re a Michigan football fan, you absolutely love J.J. McCarthy. For the first time in forever, you’re not looking at who could come after him and hoping he stays in Ann Arbor forever. If you’re a rival fan, you contextualize all the reasons he’s ‘mid’ and decry any of his accomplishments.

Like it or not, the Wolverine signal-caller has been outstanding, is the leader in Heisman Trophy odds, and has been making NFL throws all season long. But he might be even better than you think.

Brandon Koretz works for Fox Sports but is an outspoken Michigan football fan on social media. He observed a stat that McCarthy has which is something every team would dream to have from their quarterback.

JJ McCarthy on third and long (7+ yards) so far this season: 19/20 for 339 yards and 4 TD All 19 completions have resulted in a first down or touchdown. — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) October 31, 2023

That was incredibly apparent against MSU when McCarthy kept killing the usually-stout Spartan defense on third downs.

Of course, Michigan isn’t playing McCarthy usually past the halfway mark in the third quarter, but the Wolverines are overall the second-ranked team in the country, converting 56.27% of their attempts.

