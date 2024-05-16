Michigan football expected to get cornerback transfer

Michigan football hasn’t had quite the same success in recruiting the transfer portal this offseason compared to last in terms of overall quantity. But the Wolverines have been all about quality.

Former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham and Northwestern guard Josh Priebe were steals. Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada and Youngstown State wide receiver C.J. Charleston may be somewhat under the radar but good additions to the Wolverines.

And the latter could be said of one prospect who’s expected to join the fray shortly.

After losing out on a few targets at cornerback, Michigan is targeting another in Aamir Hall, who played for the Albany Great Danes, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision program.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Hall is set to join the maize and blue as as a transfer. He was noted to be a visitor on Wednesday.

The current expectation is that former Albany FCS All-American cornerback Aamar Hall is going to transfer to Michigan, sources tell @247Sports. At Albany last season, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hall recorded five interceptions and 15 pass breakups.https://t.co/GlMNJ6R2YB https://t.co/P4mDeAEo7s pic.twitter.com/CjmYFZtPWn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 16, 2024

From our original write-up on the FCS All-American:

Hall has an impressive five interceptions to go along with 15 pass breakups. Though the competition playing for Michigan would be much more fierce with teams such as Texas, USC, Oregon and Ohio State on the schedule, that he can get the job done at the FCS level shows his ability to be in the right place at the right time while reading offenses. Hall originally played at Richmond before transferring last season to Albany. His stats weren’t as impressive in 2022, but his 2021 season looked much more like his 2023 with 13 pass breakups, an interception, a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.

With Hall likely in the fray, Michigan has Will Johnson, Jyaire Hill, Kody Jones, Ja’Den McBurrows, and Myles Pollard all contending for positions in the cornerback rotation in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire