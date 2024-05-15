Michigan football targeting FCS cornerback with impressive stat sheet

In 2023, Michigan football reeled in a transfer portal cornerback in Josh Wallace who ended up being a plus-starter opposite Will Johnson. With depth concerns at the position given DJ Waller’s unexpected departure to Kentucky, could the Wolverines get another unheralded defensive back via the portal once again?

The maize and blue had been targeting Texas transfer Terrance Brooks, but he never ended up making it to campus, committing to Illinois a week before he planned to be in Ann Arbor. So now Michigan is targeting another cornerback in Aamir Hall, who played for Division-I Football Championship Subdivision program, the Albany Great Danes.

Former Albany cornerback Aamir Hill, a 2023 FCS All-American, is visiting Michigan, sources tell @247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hall had five interceptions and 15 pass breakups last season.https://t.co/AydicHZg1V pic.twitter.com/ZoPAkiQfhT — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 15, 2024

As 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz comments above, Hall has an impressive five interceptions to go along with 15 pass breakups. Though the competition playing for Michigan would be much more fierce with teams such as Texas, USC, Oregon, and Ohio State on the schedule, that he can get the job done at the FCS level shows his ability to be in the right place at the right time while reading offenses.

Hall originally played at Richmond before transferring last season to Albany. His stats weren’t as impressive in 2022, but his 2021 season looked much more like his 2023 with 13 pass breakups, an interception, a sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss.

