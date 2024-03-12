Michigan football defensive player not entering NFL draft after all

For awhile, it appeared that no news regarding Michigan football safety Quinten Johnson was good news in terms of him returning to the program. However, a month after most players had declared for the NFL draft, Johnson announced he was also following suit, departing the program after his fifth year.

However, it appears there’s been something of a change of heart.

On Monday evening, Johnson posted that he had signed a name, image, and likeness deal with Randy Wise Automotive, indicating that there was actually a chance he would return for his sixth year. It turns out, that is indeed the case.

Via The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie:

Johnson, who’s entering his sixth season of college football, originally declared for the 2024 NFL Draft Feb. 2. However, TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas reported March 7 that Johnson was exploring his options and that there was a chance he could return for the 2024 campaign. Now, a source close to the situation has indicated that he is indeed planning to come back to play another season in a winged helmet. The Wolverines begin spring practices March 18.

We mentioned last week that was the case on the Locked On Wolverines Podcast, but it is now confirmed by multiple reports.

With Johnson returning for a sixth year, Michigan will have a trio of established safeties, with Rod Moore and Makari Paige also returning. Keon Sabb opted to transfer to Alabama.

Johnson didn’t start to come on strong in his career until last season, when he had several standout plays. One was his hit on Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka which kept him from attaining a catch and a first down. The other big play that was notable was his hit on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe which forced a fumble, which was recovered by Michigan cornerback Josh Wallace.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire