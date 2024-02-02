Michigan football S Quinten Johnson makes late NFL draft decision

There’s been a lot of uncertainty for Michigan football in recent weeks, between head coach and staff turnover to players departing for the NFL draft.

One player who hadn’t announced either a return or a departure is Wolverines safety Quinten Johnson, who came on strong in his senior year. Known for two big plays in particular — a hit on Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka which caused him to not come down with a crucial catch, and a strip-tackle on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe which resulted in a timely turnover — Johnson saw his star shift up in a big way after being mostly quiet throughout his Michigan football career.

On Friday, Johnson announced that he isn’t sticking around after all, sharing that he has entered the NFL draft.

Johnson was a rotational player, sharing time with starters Rod Moore and Makari Paige as well as backup Keon Sabb — all of which are returning in 2024. He was a 2019 recruit who was in his fifth year but was expected to be granted another year of eligibility.

