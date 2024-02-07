Michigan football D-line coach Mike Elston set to join Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Elston became the latest prominent Michigan football staff member to leave the program.

The defensive line coach will follow Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Elston, a former linebacker with the Wolverines, has never worked at the pro level. He returned to Michigan in 2022 and quickly became a key assistant, helping nurture a stout front that was the foundation of the Wolverines' top-ranked defense this past season. Elston helped transform outgoing defensive tackle Kris Jenkins into a potential early-round NFL draft pick. He also developed a pair of talented understudies in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, who'll return for their junior seasons.

Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston watches warm up during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

The loss of Elston is another blow to a program that elevated 38-year-old Sherrone Moore as Harbaugh's successor with the hope he could preserve the infrastructure of a program that won the national championship a month ago. But since Harbaugh took the job with the Chargers on Jan. 24, several prominent staffers have left. Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert went to Los Angeles with Harbaugh. Jay Harbaugh, who presided over the safeties and special teams, reportedly is set to join the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter signaled his imminent departure Tuesday when he posted a farewell message via social media. He, too, is expected to follow the elder Harbaugh to Los Angeles.

