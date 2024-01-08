Michigan football availability report: Rayshaun Benny ruled out for title game

HOUSTON — What seemed likely is now official: Michigan football's defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny has been ruled out of Monday night's national championship game vs. Washington at NRG Stadium.

Benny, a 6-foot-4, 296-pound junior from Detroit, left the first quarter of last Monday's 27-20 OT Rose Bowl win over No. 4 Alabama with an injury to his lower leg and was seen leaving the locker room postgame on crutches with his right foot completely wrapped.

He was not at U-M's media day availability on Saturday in downtown Houston, nor was he at the Wolverines' practice later that afternoon. A team spokesman told the Freep earlier this week the plan was for Benny to travel to Houston.

Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny is here at the national championship, but won’t play with a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/gGNnTsd87Q — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) January 8, 2024

Benny, the No. 4 or 5 defensive tackle in U-M's rotation behind Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant — he's taken equivalent snaps to Cam Goode — has 27 tackles (13 solo), which includes 5½ for loss, a forced fumble, a sack and one batted pass.

Benny shared Defensive Player of the Week honors three times this season: vs. Bowling Green, Indiana and at Penn State.

“Unfortunate injury,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told reporters on Saturday. “I think he’ll come out of it well down the road. But yeah, tough deal for him — and I look forward to getting him back down the road.”

Not only is Benny, who's played 30 games with one start, listed as "out" on U-M's availability report along with offensive lineman Zak Zinter and running back Cole Cabana, but defensive back Quinten Johnson is listed as questionable.

Defensive back Makari Paige played limited snaps in the second half against Alabama as he appeared to leave with a lower body injury. His ankle was heavily wrapped at practice on Saturday − it was hard to tell how active he was going to be since U-M wasn't in pads and the vast majority of what was available to media was stretching and individual work. But he told the Freep "you’ll see me on Monday."

Paige, a junior West Bloomfield alum, has 38 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery on the year.

