Michigan football adds yet another commitment from transfer portal

The Wolverines have been the most aggressive team in the early going when it comes to the transfer portal — a full reversal from what we’ve commonly seen from the maize and blue.

Generally, Michigan football has brought in about three players from the portal, with players like Olu Oluwatimi, Eyabi Okie, Mike Danna, Daylen Baldwin, and Shea Patterson being of the impact variety. Some have been more like role players, such as Cam Goode and Jordan Whittley. With those recently brought in — LB Ernest Hausmann, OT LaDarius Henderson, OT Myles Hinton, EDGE Josaiah Stewart, QB Jack Tuttle, and C Drake Nugent — it appears they’ll be more of the former than the latter.

Such is the case for the most recent pledge, as Michigan has a need at tight end.

With Luke Schoonmaker graduating, Erick All transferring to Iowa, and Louis Hansen also opting to transfer, the Wolverines need a complement to emerging star Colston Loveland. Though Matthew Hibner, Marlin Klein, and Max Bredeson are still on the roster, bringing in a ringer would be optimal. And that appears to be what Michigan is doing with AJ Barner, the former Indiana tight end.

In the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Barner is rated the No. 38 player available as a four-star. At 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, the Ohio native has two years of eligibility remaining. And he committed to Michigan football on Tuesday, bringing the total of transfer portal pledges this cycle to seven.

With Barner in the fold, Michigan now has the No. 2, 12, 26, 38, 43, and 65-rated players committed. Barner is also the second Hoosier to join the Wolverines.

Last season for Indiana, Barner had 28 catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns, an increase from his 13 catches for 160 yards the year before. His three receiving touchdowns were the second-most for any Hoosiers player last year.

Barner has an excellent PFF grade when it comes to drops, rated sixth in the Big Ten. However, he does need some work when it comes to blocking, per the service, rated last in the conference among tight ends who had 20% of the available snaps.

